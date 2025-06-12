CVS sends text to La. residents after bill banning certain companies from owning pharmacies passes House

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House approved a bill that would ban certain companies from owning pharmacies in the state, prompting CVS to send a text to Louisiana residents.

A new addition to the bill this afternoon banned pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, from owning pharmacies within the state. Advocates, like Governor Landry, say the goal is to stop big companies from squeezing out independent pharmacies and controlling prescription drug prices.

CVS Health, one of the nation's largest PBMs, sent a text to customers saying the bill, if it passes, would force over 100 Louisiana locations to close.

"Last minute legislation in Louisiana threatens to close your CVS Pharmacy - your medication cost may go up and your pharmacist may lose their job," CVS said in a text. "Contact your elected officials to protect your access."

Representatives called that text inaccurate.

"They sent me some of the emails, 'This will eliminate more than 100 pharmacies, this will harm people's ability to manage life-threatening conditions like organ transplants or cancer. This puts the lives of Louisiana patients at risk.'," Representative Mandie Landry said. "CVS, you should be so ashamed, because you are scaring people."

The bill heads to the Senate for final approval. Arkansas approved similar legislation earlier this year.