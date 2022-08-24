Cut Off man killed after firing at officers during domestic dispute investigation

CUT OFF - State police are investigating an officer-related shooting that left a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute dead.

Around noon on Tuesday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Port Fouchon Harbor Police Department responded to reports of an armed man involved in a domestic incident along West 133rd Street. When officers arrived, someone around the home shot at them, and one of the officers with PFHPD shot back, injuring and ultimately killing 32-year-old Geraldo Reyes at the scene.

Louisiana State Police say no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

The State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating, and the LSP Crime Laboratory is examining the scene.