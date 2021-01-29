Customers sue Subway, claim tuna salad is 'anything but tuna'

Photo: SlashGear

SAN FRANCISCO - Two San Francisco Bay Area residents have filed suit against the popular fast food chain, Subway, over allegations that the tuna salad is "anything but tuna."

The plaintiffs, Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, claim in their lawsuit that Subway is trying to "capitalize on the premium price consumers are willing to pay for tuna."

Dhanowa and Amin visited numerous Subway locations throughout California to collect samples of the tuna salad. Their findings concluded that the concoction did not contain tuna, but instead a variety of substances masked to fool the average customer.

In a response, Subway said the allegations were "reckless and improper." The company said it plans to defend its product to the fullest extent.

"The taste and quality of our tuna make it one of Subway’s most popular products and these baseless accusations threaten to damage our franchisees, small business owners who work tirelessly to uphold the high standards that Subway sets for all of its products, including its tuna,” a spokesperson for Subway said.

The plaintiffs are in the process of getting the claim certified as a class action lawsuit, which will allow any customer who purchased a tuna sandwich from Subway after Jan. 21, 2017 to join in on the case.