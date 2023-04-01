Customers shop for high-dollar crawfish ahead of season

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish season is still months away, but nothing is stopping mudbug lovers from getting their hands on a bag right now.

Tony's Seafood on Plank Road was ready sell loads of the crustaceans around noon. The seafood chain had barrels full, loaded and ready to go. Customers like Elizabeth Gonzalez did not waste any time getting her hands on the popular item.

"I didn't even realize they were going to have crawfish, I kind of came for other things. When I saw the crawfish, I knew I had to get it," she said.

She said she is stunned to see the delicacy out so early.

"I wasn't expecting it to be out this soon in the year, but they are here."

C.C. Kirk, another customer said she had to grab some before she returned to Wisconsin.

"It tastes good and you can't get this where I live at.... So I am trying to pack this all up and send it where I am at," Kirk said.

Co-owner Bill Pizzolato says they have fresh crawfish, but they have fewer available than last year.

"Last year we were getting somewhere between 375 to 400 sacks last December, this December we got around, 75 to 80 sacks," Pizzolato said.

He believes the shortage is a result from poor weather conditions.

"It's just due to the weather, the consistent cold weather, foggy days," Pizzolato said.

Wednesday, they only had 20 sacks and Pizzolato says that supply will go fast.

"It's a day and night difference. I mean supplies are so limited right now to where we will probably be out in the next two or three hours," Pizzolato said.

If you are on the hunt for some crawfish, you can buy a pound for around $6.