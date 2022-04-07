71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CSU: 2022 hurricane season is predicted to be another active one

5 hours 44 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, April 07 2022 Apr 7, 2022 April 07, 2022 9:14 AM April 07, 2022 in Weather
Source: Colorado State University
By: WBRZ Weather Team

The first outlook for the 2022 hurricane season is out. Colorado State University is predicting an above average number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes. The probability of a major hurricane strike is also above average.

This is very similar to outlooks issued in April of 2020 and 2021.

Remember it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for you, and you need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

Trending News

You can read the full discussion from Colorado State University here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days