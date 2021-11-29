Cristo Rey High closed Monday as police investigate validity of disturbing social media post

BATON ROUGE - Over the weekend, an anonymous Instagram account posted a disturbing message regarding a potential threat against a private Catholic school in Baton Rouge; out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to keep the institution closed on Monday and allow local police to proceed with an investigation.

As of 9 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirmed that investigators do not believe Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School was threatened as a whole.

Instead, police believe a threat was made to at least two individuals who attend the institution.

Police add that out of caution, Monday's classes were cancelled.

BRPD says its investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Prior to the above update from BRPD, a source on Sunday told WBRZ that parents of students at Cristo Rey received the following message from the institution's principal, Dr. A. Clarkston:

"Yesterday afternoon, Cristo Rey school administration received evidence from Cristo Rey parents and students that show an anonymous Instagram account warning students not to go to school today and suggesting that a student or students would be bringing guns to school.

We have sent the evidence we have to BRPD, who has their intelligence unit investigating the posts and the account in question.

At this time, they cannot verify the validity of the threats or identify the person spreading this information.

They have committed to letting us know as soon as possible if there is any credible threat."

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.