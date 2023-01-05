49°
Crime Stoppers looking for two people involved in Tigerland armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
The two people were last seen running through Tigerland.
The victim's injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
