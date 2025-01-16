41°
Crews fight house fire early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked a house fire off of a Baton Rouge highway early Thursday morning.
The fire happened off Kaufman Road near Scenic Highway. Firefighters said the blaze was under control and there were no injuries reported.
Officials said the home was being occupied but there was no one present at the time of the fire.
There was no word on the cause of the fire.
