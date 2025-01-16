41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews fight house fire early Thursday morning

1 hour 11 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 6:47 AM January 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews worked a house fire off of a Baton Rouge highway early Thursday morning. 

The fire happened off Kaufman Road near Scenic Highway. Firefighters said the blaze was under control and there were no injuries reported. 

Officials said the home was being occupied but there was no one present at the time of the fire. 

Trending News

There was no word on the cause of the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days