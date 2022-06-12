90°
Crews clear serious crash on I-10 East toward New Orleans

Wednesday, January 09 2019
METAIRIE - State police are investigating a massive crash that backed up traffic for hours on I-10 East between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The crash, which involved an overturned 18-wheeler, was reported around 5:55 a.m. near the Veterans Boulevard exit. The wreck has since been cleared.

According to WWL-TV, state police believe the crash was a hit-and-run because a silver Mercury Grand Marquis is believed to have sideswiped an 18-wheeler causing the crash. Authorities say the truck driver lost control, causing the 18-wheeler to flip on its side. The truck's second trailer then fell over a bridge railing landing on a grassy area below.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard several explosions after the crash. Authorities say the explosion were caused by paint products inside the trailer bursting. 

Reports say the truck driver is in "good condition" and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

