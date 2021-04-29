81°
Crews called to trailer fire in Zachary
ZACHARY - Emergency crews responded to a reported trailer fire in Zachary Wednesday.
The fire was reported in the 18000 block of Samuel Road before 8:30 a.m. Authorities say the fire was contained to the living room.
One person was home at the of the fire. The occupant was able to escape the fire after and being alerted by a smoke detector. No injuries were reported.
