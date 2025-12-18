Crews break ground at Baton Rouge General site in Denham Springs; expected to open in fall 2027

DENHAM SPRINGS — Crews broke ground on a new Baton Rouge General hospital in Denham Springs on Thursday morning.

The new Baton Rouge General site, located on Juban Road at I-12, will be a 40,000-square-foot facility with a 14-bed emergency room and 13-bed inpatient hospital, as well as featuring outpatient services like imaging and labs.

The hospital will also have physical therapy and physician practices.

The hospital is expected to open by fall 2027.