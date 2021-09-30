Crestworth Early Learning Center to host 'Pre-K Community Helper Party'

BATON ROUGE - An event that will offer assistance, and even childcare supplies, to parents and guardians is scheduled to take place this Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Jewel J. Newman Community Center is partnering with EBR Early Childhood Community Network and One Breath for a “Pre-K Community Helper Party.”

The Saturday morning helper party will feature free pony rides, face painting, storytime, and more.

Additionally, the EBR Early Childhood Community Network is offering registration for free enrollment for three-year-olds at Kidz Karousel at Crestworth; free enrollment for four-year-olds at Crestworth Early Learning Center; and CCAP Childcare Assistance Program Application Support.

Click here to register for enrollment.

The One Breath Project will also be giving baby supplies to families in need including; baby diapers (sizes newborn to size 6), diaper bags and formula.

Those who wish to receive the baby supplies must register here.

The Saturday, October 2nd event will take place from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Crestworth Early Learning Center (11200 Avenue F, Baton Rouge, La 70807).