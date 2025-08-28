90°
Latest Weather Blog
Crescent Elementary School has power restored after morning partially without power affecting AC
PLAQUEMINE — Crescent Elementary School experienced a partial power outage Thursday morning.
The outage affected the school's air conditioning and cafeteria.
The school's power was restored by 9:40 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
-
BRPD: Man arrested after police seize guns, mushrooms from residence
-
Good 2 Eat: Creamy Sausage Spaghetti
-
Two people taken to hospital after early Thursday morning shooting on Government...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: The Shrimp and Petroleum Festival's history with six major hurricanes
Sports Video
-
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
-
Nussmeier, Sloan on same page ahead of season opener
-
Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-25: LSU pulls off a legendary comeback to beat Ole...