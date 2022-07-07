Creepy encounter: Stranger arrested after walking through sleeping family's home

WALKER - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office revealed a person walked into a random house in the middle of the night and meandered around until he was noticed.

The lurker was arrested after the family woke up, according to posts from relatives.

The sheriff's office arrested Jason McLin, 44, of Denham Springs for anauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He has since bonded out of jail.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard called it an "unusual case where a suspect simply walked into a residence - through an unlocked door." Family members of those who were startled awake describe the situation in more shocking details: "Be aware of strangers walking into your home. A man walked right through my mom's front door last night... and was walking through her house while everyone was asleep."

The incident happened on Courtney Road.

The family said it happened around midnight earlier this week and explained a 12-year-old is the one who saw the stranger in the home: "[The man later identified as McLin walked] through the entire house. He walked past my sister's bedroom door and starred directly at her before going into another room."

An adult woke up, saw the man and pushed him out of the house, according to a post on Facebook.

"It was a freak accident," the post reported.

No one was injured in the bizarre visit.