Crawfish Tracker: We're staying put and so are these prices

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices appear to have hit another wall this week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawdads in the capital area is $3.59 by the pound, with most restaurants carrying over their prices from last week. The price for live crawfish is also looking stagnant at about $2.37 per pound.

The low for boiled in the area is still around $2.49 per pound, and live crawfish can be found for as little as $1.99 at multiple restaurants.

Check out the full Crawfish Price Index by clicking here:  https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

