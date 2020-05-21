87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Stuck in the mud... again

1 hour 22 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 May 21, 2020 5:51 PM May 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - We're approaching the end of our yearly journey into the crawfish market, and things are looking to go out on a rather stagnant note.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, prices mostly went unchanged this week with a couple of shake-ups. 

While the average price for boiled crawfish in the capital area did spike to $3.85 per pound, prices at most locations were about the same as last week. The price for live is almost completely unchanged with an average of $2.60 per pound.

The low for boiled in the area is still sitting around $2.79 per pound, with the low for live at around $2.25 by the pound.

You can check out the full Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days