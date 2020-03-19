Crawfish Tracker: Prices plummet to new lows in capital area

BATON ROUGE - Life has taken a strange turn in recent weeks, but at least it's cheaper than ever to find comfort in boiled crawfish.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the price of boiled crawdads in the Baton Rouge area has hit a season-low this week.

The average price for boiled dropped almost a full dollar per pound, down to $3.92. The price for live also took a respectable dip to $2.87 per pound on average.

The lows this week are easily the best we've seen all year, with some restaurants dipping as far as $2.49 per pound for boiled crawfish. You can also get live crawfish for as low as $1.75 per pound.

You can check out the full Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Be sure to stay safe while suckin' them heads!