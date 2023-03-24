Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'

BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost for a pound of mudbugs is down to $4.86 in the capital area and going as low as $3.79 on the crawfish tracker.

On average, live crawfish are going for about $2.89 per pound. The lowest price for live crawfish recorded on the tracker this week is $2.59.

Prices are way down compared to this time last year, which is likely a byproduct of several factors like weather and demand in the market.

You can check out the full Crawfish Price Index here.