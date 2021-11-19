Crash on MSR Bridge cleared, new wreck on I-110 N at Chippewa causing slow downs

BATON ROUGE - A Friday morning crash on I-110 North at Chippewa resulted in interstate congestion around 7:30 a.m.

As a result of this wreck, two lanes of traffic are blocked.

The left and center lanes are blocked on I-110 North at Chippewa due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 19, 2021

Additionally, an earlier crash on the Mississippi River Bridge along I-10 West has been cleared, but traffic is still stop-and-go, with congestion starting at the Essen Lane exit.

