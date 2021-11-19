53°
Crash on MSR Bridge cleared, new wreck on I-110 N at Chippewa causing slow downs

Friday, November 19 2021 7:48 AM
Source: Total Traffic/DOTD
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A Friday morning crash on I-110 North at Chippewa resulted in interstate congestion around 7:30 a.m.

As a result of this wreck, two lanes of traffic are blocked. 

Additionally, an earlier crash on the Mississippi River Bridge along I-10 West has been cleared, but traffic is still stop-and-go, with congestion starting at the Essen Lane exit. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.   

