Crash leaves woman dead in East Feliciana Parish
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A morning crash left a woman from Jackson dead, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers identified the victim as 55-year-old Matilda Matthews.
Investigators said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on LA 19 north of LA 963. Troopers said Matthews crossed the center line of the southbound lane of LA 19 and collided with an 18-wheeler driven by 64-year-old Larry Arms.
Matthews was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers. Arms was restrained and uninjured.
Impairment is not suspected, however a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.
