59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash cleared on I-10 westbound after causing delays

3 hours 25 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, November 30 2023 Nov 30, 2023 November 30, 2023 4:02 PM November 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

UPDATE: The crash has since been cleared.

-----

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect heavy delays after a crash on I-10 westbound resulted in a lane closure.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a crash just past LA-1 resulted in the right lane being closed.

Trending News

Police say the crash only caused minor injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days