Crash cleared on I-10 westbound after causing delays

UPDATE: The crash has since been cleared.

-----

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect heavy delays after a crash on I-10 westbound resulted in a lane closure.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a crash just past LA-1 resulted in the right lane being closed.

Police say the crash only caused minor injuries. The crash is under investigation.