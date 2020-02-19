Court documents show lengths disgraced teacher took in hiding illegal relationship with student

ZACHARY - Newly filed arrest documents show the steps a local teacher took in order to hide her sexual relationship with an underage student.

Arrest records from the Zachary Police Department not only detail Ellarea Silva's alleged sexual meet-ups with the 15-year-old but also say she tried to have someone remove potential evidence from her classroom at Northwestern Middle School while she was on administrative leave.

The more than year-long relationship allegedly started when Silva and the victim began exchanging messages through their school email accounts because she thought he was "looking sad." Silva eventually had the boy create a Gmail account so their talks couldn't be traced by the school, police said.

Silva then began "sexting" the teen through email and texts, but she allegedly limited the phone messaging because her husband would sometimes check her texts.

The boy admitted to investigators he thought it was strange his teacher was sending him messages asking for sex. He added that he was afraid because he didn't know what Silva could do to him.

Over time, he said it became routine for Silva to pick him after school or from his house during summer break. She would allegedly keep him at her Baton Rouge home for hours before bringing him back to Zachary or getting him an Uber. The victim also mentioned that Silva gave him access to her credit cards and would often buy him clothes.

When the two would meet at Silva's home, the boy said he had to crawl around the outside of the house to stay out of sight of security cameras. She would also lay the teen's seat all the way back in her car so he wouldn't be seen when they arrived at the home, police learned.

The boy was later able to describe the inside of Silva's home to investigators in detail, according to arrest documents.

The teen said Silva would also give him a THC vape pen on occasion, which he claims caused him to lose control of his body. Some of those sexual meet-ups happened inside Silva's car or her husband's truck, with two instances allegedly occurring in a Popeye's and Walk-On's parking lot.

Once the accusations began to surface and Silva was placed on leave from her teaching job last month, she apparently tried to have a co-worker remove potential evidence from her classroom, investigators said.

Silva was arrested on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She has since bonded out of jail, and her next court date is not set at this time.