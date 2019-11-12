42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Court: Clark Atlanta student strangled by roommate's beau

2 hours 37 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 November 12, 2019 2:15 PM November 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Court documents say the Clark Atlanta University student reported missing and later found dead was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park.
  
Fulton County court documents say 21-year-old Alexis Crawford and her roommate, Jordyn Jones, fought inside their apartment after buying alcohol and Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, got involved. It's unclear what led to the altercation.
  
Atlanta police say Brantley strangled Crawford, then the couple put her body into a plastic bin and left her at Exchange Park in Decatur.
  
Documents says Jones denied knowing where Crawford was, but Brantley later admitted to killing Crawford.
  
Both were charged with malice murder. It's unclear if either has an attorney.
  
Crawford's funeral is planned for noon Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days