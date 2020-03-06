Couple jailed after 11-week-old baby hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Cole Autrey

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Thursday night in reference to an incident involving a severely injured infant.

Baton Rouge Police say the boy, only 11 weeks old, sustained life-threatening injuries and that they suspect the his parents may be at fault.

Authorities say the baby may be a victim of neglect. Police arrested the child's parents, Cole Autrey and Rachael Flores, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Arrest records say the baby had skull fractures, bruising to the back of his head, broken ribs, and bleeding in his brain.

Both were booked into the parish jail for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.