Couple accuses Walker Police of excessive force while working near-drowning incident

WALKER - A Walker couple claims police used excessive force, including tasing a man prior to arresting him, as police responded to an incident where the couple's child nearly drowned, according to a lawsuit.

The couple, Eric and Sarah Courtney, said they found their son Isaac's "lifeless body" in their swimming pool in April 2024. They called 911 and the Walker Police Department responded.

One officer left and took Isaac with him to a nearby hospital, and the lawsuit said this caused Eric Courtney to believe his son had died. Officer Blake Cavalier then reportedly ordered Eric Courtney to the front of the house and asked for identification.

The legal document said Courtney was distraught and did not respond in what was deemed to be an appropriate manner to Cavalier, causing the officer to become hostile. When Courtney did not sit down after being ordered, Cavalier allegedly "grabbed Mr. Courtney's shoulder with a shoulder lock maneuver, throwing him to the ground," and other officers kneeled on top of Courtney.

"It is alleged on information and belief that Officer Cavalier falsely communicated to the officers that he had been assaulted by Mr. Courtney — and that Mr. Courtney needed to be subdued," the lawsuit said.

Then, officers handcuffed Courtney, struck him with their knees, and an unidentified officer fired a Taser at Courtney while he was face down, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also said Sarah Courtney told officers not to tase Eric Courtney as they pulled out the Taser.

Officers took Eric Courtney to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where the Courtneys claim he was stripped and placed in a cell. A guard told him he was there "because he refused medical treatment," the lawsuit states.

Eric Courtney said he was told in his cell that his son had a pulse and was going to live, which was the first time he learned that his son was alive.

Courtney was booked for resisting arrest by force, battery on Cavalier and damage to a police car; the Courtneys sued Cavalier, the city of Walker and Walker Police Chief David Addison, claiming unlawful detention, unreasonable seizure, excessive force and false arrest.