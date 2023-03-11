Councilwoman makes suggestion for next airport director

80°
Tuesday, September 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks has made a suggestion as to who she feels should be the next Baton Rouge Airport director.

In an email released overnight, Banks said she would like current Interim Director Mike Edwards to remain in the position. Edwards interviewed for the job, but didn't make the top three candidate choices.

The council is expected to discuss the appointment Wednesday.

