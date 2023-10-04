Councilwoman fires back as political spat over new development intensifies

BATON ROUGE- In a heated show of political fervor, two East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members are at odds over a mixed-use development that is approved to be built in an affluent part of Baton Rouge.

The development from Aztek Cove would take shape between Pecue and the I-10 on Highland Road. Tuesday, Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said a proposal to turn the area into an economic development district paid for with your tax dollars, was first brought up this year by Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman.

Tuesday, Gaudet said it was a political move.

"She shared with me that this for her has more to do with politics," Gaudet said. "She shared that with me verbally. It's unfortunate."

Coleman was a no-show at the meeting Tuesday night. However, on Wednesday she made herself available to address the accusations that were levied against her.

"That is definitely misrepresenting my stance on this development," Coleman said. "That's a big r word... 'retaliation.' No, that's not how I operate."

The mixed use development will cost about $35 million to build and will go up near the Country Club of Louisiana. Renderings show it will be a large facility with two buildings on nine acres. People who live nearby don't think the public should have to pay for it.

"What I would like to do is invite the public right here to the library on Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., and the developers and everyone will be here to be able to answer any questions anyone would have, including Rowdy," Coleman said.

Gaudet said Tuesday night that the public is getting tired of these political stunts.

"We as council members need to do a good job offering good public policy," Gaudet said. "This community doesn't need our politics, egos getting in the way. This community wants us to serve them well."