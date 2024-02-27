Councilman recommends salary increase for next mayor

BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Joel Boé is suggesting the council set the next mayor's salary at $225,000 annually to "attract the best and brightest for the job."

The item, which has previously been deferred by the council, appears on Tuesday's agenda. Boé tells News 2 he will ask it be deferred again to include a provision, amending an ordinance to eliminate pay for unused sick and vacation time.

After doing research and comparing salaries of other cities, Boé found the average to be just under $149,000 with a high in Greenville, SC at just under $193,000 and the low Omaha, NE at about $102,000. He found salaries varied from city to city and there appeared to be no pattern between salary or size of the city.

Through his research, Boé found the Baton Rouge mayor-president's salary does not make the top 10 highest municipal salaries, at just under $147,000 in 2014.

"This would put a salary out there that is somewhat competitive to attract people from the private sector," said Boé.

The recommendation would keep the $225,000 the same for all four years of the term. By revising Ordinance 16040, all accrual of vacation and sick leave would be removed, eliminating large lump sum payments owed to the outgoing mayor-president for unused time off. The additional money would come from the city's general fund.

Changes to the mayor's salary must be made a year before a person takes office.

The council meets Tuesday, November 10 at 4 p.m.