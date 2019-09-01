79°
Costco sells 72 lb. wheel of cheese

2 hours 50 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2019
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones
US wholesale corporation, Costco is known for selling large quantities of common household goods, and now the company is offering customers a "grate" deal on an especially large quantity of cheese.
  
Costco is selling a 72 pound wheel of imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for $899.99.
  
The wheel weighs about as much as 90 cans of Coca-Cola, and it works out to 78 cents per ounce.
  
At the average supermarket, a 7-ounce wedge of Parmigiano-Reggiano costs around $1.30 per ounce. 
  
