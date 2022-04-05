65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner identifies person found dead on Glen Oaks Drive

4 hours 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 05 2022 Apr 5, 2022 April 05, 2022 8:10 AM April 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are working to determine what happened to a man whose body was found in the Glen Oaks area Monday morning.

The discovery was made shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Glen Oaks Drive near N Foster Drive. The body was found inside a vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

On Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge coroner identified the man as Brian Smith, 55. Smith's cause of death is still pending further review. 

Trending News

No other details related to the investigation were made available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days