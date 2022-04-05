65°
Coroner identifies person found dead on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are working to determine what happened to a man whose body was found in the Glen Oaks area Monday morning.
The discovery was made shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Glen Oaks Drive near N Foster Drive. The body was found inside a vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
On Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge coroner identified the man as Brian Smith, 55. Smith's cause of death is still pending further review.
No other details related to the investigation were made available.
