Coroner identifies 64-year-old man killed in Zachary house fire

Tuesday, April 22 2025
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — A 64-year-old man was killed in a Zachary house fire along Lemon Road on Monday night.

The Chaneyville Fire Department said that the man, identified by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner as Kenneth Holliday, died after his house caught fire Monday evening. Firefighters were called out to the area just after 5:30 p.m. and the fire was under control before 6:30 p.m. 

Fire officials said firefighters knew someone was still inside the house so they called for reinforcements. They found his body inside the home afterward.

St. George Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating what sparked the fire.

