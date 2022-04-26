Latest Weather Blog
Coroner found woman 'melted' into couch after she disappeared for a decade; grand jury weighing charges for her parents
SLAUGHTER, La. – A grand jury will meet Monday to determine if a woman’s parents should be held accountable for her death, Sam D’Aquilla, the district attorney for the 20th Judicial District, said.
The East Feliciana Parish coroner ruled the death of 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher a homicide after she died Jan. 3 in her parents’ home. The coroner’s office notified the district attorney and sheriff’s office of its findings, leading to the criminal investigation.
No arrests have been made, and the sheriff's office has never publicly mentioned the case. Her family also appeared to not announce it other than a brief death notice online.
Multiple sources described Fletcher as immobile and said she lived on a couch in the home, saying no one had seen her for about a decade.
D’Aquilla said Fletcher was on the couch so long that her body “melted” into it.
The grand jury will explore if Fletcher’s parents should be charged with cruelty to the infirmed or something greater.
No one was at the Fletchers’ home Tuesday, and attempts to contact Sheila and Clay Fletcher have not been successful.
Sources said the room where Lacey Fletcher was staying reeked of urine and feces and was filled with bugs.
“It was the smell of rot,” D’Aquilla said. “We don’t even treat animals like this.”
