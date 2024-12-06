Coroner contacted for shooting at Zachary apartment complex, officials say

ZACHARY - At least one person is dead following a reported shooting in Zachary.

Officials said the coroner was contacted after the shooting, which happened at The Palms at Sunset Lakes Apartment Complex on McHugh Road, but Zachary Police did not say how many victims there were or if anyone else was injured.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office also responded.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.