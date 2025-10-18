85°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner called to fatal shooting near Prescott Road and Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - The coroner was called to a local McDonald's after a fatal shooting took place on Saturday morning in Baton Rouge, leaving at least one dead, according to officials.
The shooting took place near the intersection of Airline Highway and Prescott Road.
Trending News
It is not currently known if anyone else was injured in the shooting. Further details have not yet been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
New 13th Gate attraction sparks protest on Wednesday night
-
Woman arrested on bank fraud after allegedly using fraudulent ID to withdraw...
-
SGFD: Woman arrested for setting fire to Once Upon a Child while...
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night