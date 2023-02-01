45°
Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
He was brought to a hospital in critical condition and spent several days there before he died.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for any new information in the investigation.
