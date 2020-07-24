Coronavirus closures lead to business boom, headache for tubing company

DENHAM SPRINGS - There is outrage over conditions along the Amite River. Tubing has become more popular during the pandemic, and people are leaving trash everywhere along the river.

Tiki Tubing is known for its serene views along the Amite River.

It's tucked away in Denham Springs but is growing in popularity.

"People come here because they can social distance easier along the river, but it's given us a lot more business than we can handle. A lot more people make a lot more problems," Tiki Tubing owner John Fore said.

Fore says thousands of people came to visit the river over the weekend. Those crowds left hundreds of loose tubes trapped in its corners and in the Magnolia Bridge.

"We had dozens get away before, or maybe ten, but now with hundreds of them getting away it's an aggravation," Fore said.

While people are encouraged to take their trash with them or place it in these dumpsters, much of it is being left behind. The trash can be seen washed up on the other side of the river in Central.

"The business is in Livingston Parish, yet we are receiving a lot of the trash and debris from it on our side of the river. We just want them to keep it clean," Central Mayor David Barrow said.

Barrow is frustrated by the number of loose tubes and garbage built up near the Magnolia Bridge. His residents want to see it cleaned up.

"People who live along the river on our side say it's kind of a constant problem during the summer. Tubes are constantly left along beaches, beer bottles and trash," Barrow explained.

Fore says so far his crews have cleaned up at least 300 loose tubes.



After several complaints, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to Tiki Tubing. They are now monitoring the cleanup process along Amite River.