Cooler, drier air to slowly return as winds shift northeast

While the chance of showers is not completely over, a drier trend is emerging. Expect a more comfortable feel to the air through the first half of the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: Beneath mostly cloudy skies, spotty showers could still occur overnight. Thanks to northeast winds of 10-15mph, drier and cooler air will slowly advance into the region. Low temperatures will make it into the low 60s. Some stubborn moisture lingering in the atmosphere, just above the surface, could cause low clouds to remain stubborn Thursday. Some sun is likely to sneak out, especially during the afternoon. Continued northeast winds of 5-10mph will keep most high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Friday will begin on a cool note with readings in the upper 50s. More sun in the afternoon will push thermometers into the upper 70s, and likely low 80s. Light, easterly winds should keep a reasonably comfortable air mass in place through Saturday. Some cumulus clouds could bloom in the afternoon as highs make it into the mid 80s. By Sunday, onshore flow will return and you will start to notice some humidity. Though unlikely for most of the area, a stray shower is possible west of Baton Rouge. The next active period will begin Monday with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through Wednesday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A much more stable air mass will arrive by Thursday morning. Strong dry air advection at the surface and subsidence will end precipitation. However, some moisture trapped just above the surface into the lower levels of the atmosphere may make it difficult for clouds to completely break. Expect partial clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler than average due to some weak cold air advection with highs in the mid 70s to upper Thursday and Friday. Thursday night, temperatures should dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. This temperature pattern will continue through Saturday morning with some gradual moderation on subsequent highs. A surface ridge of high pressure will shift east on Sunday and onshore flow will take hold. However, thanks to continued stable air close to the surface, little more than some fair weather cumulus clouds will be able to develop through the weekend. Into next week, upper level low pressure is expected to set up west of the area while onshore flow becomes reestablished in the local area at the surface. The low is expected to lag back to the west-northwest of the area but its influence over the mid-level flow will likely send several disturbances across the local area. These will likely result in more rounds of rain and thunderstorms across the region Monday through at least Wednesday of next week.

--Josh

