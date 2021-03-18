Cool with some clouds as astronomical spring nears

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Wilkinson County on Wednesday. The strong thunderstorms also caused some minor wind damage in East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes. A period of tranquil weather is now in control through the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: Quiet, cool, dry conditions will prevail tonight. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the low 40s beneath mostly clear skies. Breezes will remain elevated; out of the northwest at 10-15mph. Friday will offer a little less blue sky than Thursday. Due to some added clouds, high temperatures will struggle to surpass 60 degrees.

Up Next: The weekend will begin cool and with some clouds, but besides that, looks good for outdoor plans. The vernal equinox, or astronomical start of spring, occurs on Saturday morning at 4:37am. Two hours of daylight will be added between then and June 20. Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will again start in the 40s followed by a run at 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern will transition on Monday, getting warmer with increasing clouds. A rainy period will begin on Tuesday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Northwest winds on the heels of Wednesday’s storm system will allow cool and dry air to continue spilling across the region into the weekend. In fact, a secondary cold front will reinforce these conditions on Friday. With the approach of the front and an associated low level trough, some clouds are likely to filter over skies Friday into Saturday. Blocking some sunshine will cause high temperatures to run about 10-15 degrees below average around 60 degrees. As clouds begin to break apart on Saturday afternoon, highs will chug further into the 60s. A weak upper level ridge will start to build over the region on Sunday leading to mainly clear skies and warming temperatures. Highs should return to the 70s Sunday or Monday. Another unsettled pattern will emerge by Tuesday of next week. A broad upper level trough will be parked over the Midwest leaving the central Gulf Coast on the active, eastern side of the system. Advancing Gulf moisture due to southeast winds will work with deep southwesterly flow in the atmosphere to prime the region for widespread showers and thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will make Tuesday especially wet. Fortunately, the parameters for severe weather look lower than the most recent storm system. One or two more rounds may occur Wednesday and/or Thursday before the system finally flushes east of the region.

--Josh

