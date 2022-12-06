Convicted murderer set free amid confusion surrounding his sentencing, last seen in Ascension

DONALDSONVILLE - Law enforcement officials in Ascension Parish are trying to figure out why a man convicted of murder just five years ago has been able to walk free for months despite his charge carrying a mandatory life sentence.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc was released from jail in Madison Parish back in May. LeBlanc was moved there to face separate charges sometime after his conviction in Ascension Parish for second-degree murder, which came in 2017.

Although LeBlanc was let go months ago, law enforcement only realized something was amiss Tuesday after Ascension deputies were notified that he was recently spotted back in Donaldsonville, the same place where he killed Andoriji Wilson back in 2014.

“Leblanc’s release is both concerning and frustrating. I’ve had a chance to talk with the victim’s family, who are equally concerned. Our office is actively doing everything we can to get Leblanc off the street," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.

Webre said law enforcement officials don't know LeBlanc's current whereabouts or how he was released.

Court records showed that LeBlanc's case hit several snags after his conviction, including multiple delays caused by the pandemic and the death of his original defense attorney. As of Tuesday, it appeared that he had not been formally sentenced.

The Department of Corrections sent the following statement:

Michael LeBlanc completed his Department of Corrections hard labor prison sentence May 13, 2022 for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was subsequently released to the custody of the Madison Parish Sheriff and detained at Madison parish for charges relating to Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics and Taking Contraband to and from a Penal Institution. LeBlanc remained at that facility on a pretrial detainer. Madison Parish was also aware that Ascension Parish also had a detainer for LeBlanc for a 2017 Second Degree Murder Conviction in Ascension Parish for which he has still not yet been sentenced by the court. On July 26, 2022, Madison transferred LeBlanc to Riverbend Detention Center, which houses Madison Parish’s pretrial detainees. On November 30, 2022, Madison informed Riverbend that LeBlanc plead guilty and received credit for time served at the parish jail level on the two new charges in Madison. Riverbend Detention Center did not transfer LeBlanc to Ascension Parish regarding the outstanding sentence on the 2017 murder, but released LeBlanc from custody on November 30, 2022. The Louisiana Parole Board has issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael LeBlanc, as he failed to report to Probation and Parole within 48 hours of his full discharge from the local level physical custody as outlined in the conditions of his release from Department of Corrections in May 2022.