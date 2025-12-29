Contract detention officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing Nicaraguan detainee at ICE facility in Basile

LAFAYETTE — A former contract detention officer pleaded guilty Monday to the sexual abuse of a Nicaraguan detainee at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile.

Court records show David Courvelle, 56, was a contract detention officer at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility from Jan. 1 to July 30. According to court documents, around the beginning of his employment, Courvelle entered a "personal and romantic relationship" with a female Nicaraguan ICE detainee.

Between May and July 30, their relationship became sexual, records show. Courvelle also smuggled things like food, jewelry, letters and his own family photos into the facility for the woman. Court records say the two also spoke about their sexual relationship over the phone.

Documents show that Courvelle had other detainees act as "lookouts" while the two had sex to avoid getting caught.

Courvelle was caught on July 16 when a facility staff member saw him walk out of a closet with the woman, according to court records. Courvelle resigned on July 30.

On Monday in Lafayette, he entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays to one count of sexual abuse of a ward or individual in federal custody. He was released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10, 2026.