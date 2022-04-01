Construction on new College Drive flyover in full swing

BATON ROUGE - Crews were seen Friday morning working on the new flyover ramp at College Drive — an addition DOTD hopes will help curb interstate traffic in the future.

Right now, drivers oftentimes come to a standstill on the highway as they try to exit onto College Drive. Right now, workers are laying the columns for the new ramp and the construction is becoming more visible.

"They put up the barriers and the road construction signs, and you can see the widening part of that project onto I-10," Rodney Mallet with the DOTD said.

The DOTD says the project is still on time despite some weather delays, and they hope the ramp will be complete in the fall of 2023.