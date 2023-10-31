47°
Construction begins for new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

By: Sarah Lawrence
UVALDE, Tex. - More than a year after a shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead, officials have broken ground for a new elementary school in Uvalde, according to ABC

The new school, which is still unnamed, is anticipated to open for the 2025-2026 academic year. 

Schematics for the school include a design of an oak tree, a common sight in the Uvalde area. An oak at the center of the school's campus will have a branch to honor each of the victims of the mass shooting from May 2022. 

The groundbreaking ceremony was a student-led event with remarks from the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a nonprofit working with the school district to construct the new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary and Uvalde CISD school district officials.

