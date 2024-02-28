Constitutional carry bill receives final approval in legislation and heads to governor's desk

BATON ROUGE - A bill that would remove the permit requirement for concealed handgun carry in Louisiana has received final approval from the legislature and is heading to Governor Jeff Landry's desk for signing.

The bill allows any law-abiding citizen over 18 to own and concealed carry a weapon without the need for a permit or training.

Proponents of the bill, one of whom being Governor Landry himself, say the bill will allow gun owners to defend themselves "with crime running rampant" in Louisiana.

Those who oppose the bill say the removal of a need for a permit would hinder police investigations where guns are used as evidence.