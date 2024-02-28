74°
Latest Weather Blog
Constitutional carry bill receives final approval in legislation and heads to governor's desk
BATON ROUGE - A bill that would remove the permit requirement for concealed handgun carry in Louisiana has received final approval from the legislature and is heading to Governor Jeff Landry's desk for signing.
The bill allows any law-abiding citizen over 18 to own and concealed carry a weapon without the need for a permit or training.
Proponents of the bill, one of whom being Governor Landry himself, say the bill will allow gun owners to defend themselves "with crime running rampant" in Louisiana.
Those who oppose the bill say the removal of a need for a permit would hinder police investigations where guns are used as evidence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last chance: Our final opportunity to see a solar eclipse for decades
-
$160 million grant to go toward funding Louisiana's energy transition, creating new...
-
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April
-
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announces homeless shelter initiatives
-
Death Probation 022724