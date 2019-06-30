Completion of Government Street Diet pushed back

BATON ROUGE -The reconstruction of Government Street is 6-months off its schedule.

The 4-lanes won't be reduced to 2-lanes until the summer of 2020.

"I think it's going to be a big traffic jam," Dr. Mike Maginnis said, He has lived on Government Street for 30-years.

Part of Maginnis' front lawn has been ripped up and his driveway is being blocked by the construction.

"Getting in and out of our driveway is going to be an adventure," Dr, Miginnis said.

The 13-million dollar road diet is designed to slow down traffic, making the street more pedestrian, and merchant friendly.

"I have gotten new customers out of it," Government Street business owner Gordan Mese said.

Mese started this idea of a street diet idea, more than 25-years ago and is pleased with its progress so far.

"So if I have to wait a few more months longer, I think I can do that," Mese said.

Most of the setbacks are weather-related, which state transportation has said could continue to have an impact with the project's schedule.