Latest Weather Blog
Companion Animal Alliance celebrates adoption success; entire room of kennels emptied
BATON ROUGE - Workers at Companion Animal Alliance celebrated a huge success Saturday after a push for adoption led to an entire room of pet kennels emptied.
The shelter told WBRZ on Friday they were at a critical capacity and had to start euthanizing animals.
“Right now unfortunately we’re in a place where we’re euthanizing dogs that are a little bit skinny, a little bit sick, maybe just dogs that are heart worm positive or have more anxiety than others. It’s not fun right now for anyone," said Emily Lemoine, director of communications at CAA.
The push for adoptions Friday led to a victory for workers and animals finally getting their forever homes.
The shelter said Saturday is the first time in over a year an entire room of kennels has been empty at the facility.
Companion Animal Alliance is offering $15 adoptions for spayed and neutered animals until Thursday, Aug. 18.
