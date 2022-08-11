Animal shelter at critical capacity, now euthanizing to help 'desperate situation'

BATON ROUGE - A shelter just off LSU's campus is at such critical capacity, it has made the "extremely difficult decision" to start euthanizing for space.

WBRZ has previously reported on the dire situation Companion Animal Alliance—and other shelters across the Baton Rouge area—where volunteers have seen a wave of pets being surrendered in wake of the pandemic.

"We've seen this year about a 40 percent increase in owner-surrenders than we have in years past. We're also seeing more stray animals, a lot of which we believe are owned," CAA director Jill Sergio told WBRZ last month.

Read the full statement from Companion Animal Alliance here:

"East Baton Rouge Parish has a population of almost 450,000 people. Companion Animal Alliance has a staff of 53 people. Our staff cannot continue to effectively serve its community with the amount of animals being taken into our care on a daily basis. We need our community to help us take care of these animals.

CAA is now in such a desperate situation that we are euthanizing for space. That means that if a dog is skinny, heartworm positive, anxious, stressed, or a number of other treatable conditions, our shelter staff is being forced to make the extremely difficult decision of euthanizing the animal. People who work in animal welfare are innately animal lovers at heart, and it's hurting us to make these choices. Please help us help them. Here is what we need from our community: CAA needs 250 dogs (we are moving cats quickly, thankfully) to leave our shelter by this Sunday, whether it be through adoptions, fosters, or a forever rescue partner. Help us reach our goal!

Our shelter works tirelessly to provide as many programs, goods, and services that we can for our public. Programs like Pets for Life, an outreach program dedicated to providing aid to pet owners in underserved communities, and our Pet Food Pantry, which provides free food to pet owners, will NOT be there to help if we cannot sustain our basic shelter functions. We have completed transports of animals to rescue partners frequently and as often as possible, with 57 dogs leaving already this month on transport and rescue alone, we have an amazing foster base, and our adoption numbers are up from past years — this is not enough. We need YOU, the community we serve, to step up and help. Please consider adopting, fostering, donating, volunteering, or at least advocating for the people and the pets at CAA!"