Community sprays gallons of holy water to bless town, crops

By: Nadeen Abusada

COW ISLAND- They say Jesus can do all things, even baptize your crops. 

The community of Cow Island ensured their blessing with 100 gallons of not just any water, this one has a spirit like no other.  

According to the Diocese of Lafayette Facebook page, Fr. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of St. Anne Church loaded a plane with 100 gallons of holy water and a crop duster pilot sprayed the sacred H2O on the town and nearby farms. 

Locals even brought water from their homes to be blessed.

