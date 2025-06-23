Community rallies behind injured BRPD motorcycle officer; benefit concert being held at downtown bar

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge community is stepping up to support Baton Rouge Police Department motorcycle officer Sgt. Caleb Eisworth after he was injured in a hit-and-run.

Eisworth remains in critical condition after being run over on his police motorcycle over a week ago on Joor Road. In response, law enforcement agencies partnered with the community to raise funds to cover the significant medical and living expenses Eisworth and his family will face during his recovery.

"We call the community stepping up the silent majority. You know, and they care," BRPD Public Information Officer L'Jean McKneely said. "So when he’s off, there are recurring expenses: medical expenses, home life expenses."

A similar incident happened in late March when Point Coupee Parish Deputy Robert Williams was struck by a car while directing traffic at the scene of a large oil tank fire. Williams, who is still recovering, expressed his deep empathy for Eisworth's situation.

"When I heard about Caleb’s accident, my heart was saddened because of the simple fact that I know firsthand what it felt like because I myself had just gone through the exact same thing that he and his family are going through," Williams said.

Williams emphasized that, while these are difficult times for officers and their families, the outpouring of love and support from the community has been a true blessing. He highlighted the vital role of fundraisers and donations in helping officers cover unexpected financial burdens.

"No one knows and understands the work that we do and trying to support our families and support our kids, and when we don’t have the extra money come in, you know it hurts us," Williams said.

BRPD sold out its first fundraiser for Eisworth and his family, and now the community is working to sell out another fundraising event that is happening this weekend at downtown Baton Rouge bar The Basin.

The fundraising event is a benefit concert where multiple bands will be performing. There will be a $10 cover at the door, but all donations besides the cover are appreciated. There will also be a silent auction for VIP concert tickets called "Boots on the Bayou."