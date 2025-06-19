Blood drive, jambalaya fundraiser held for officer in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Community members were invited to take part in a blood drive and jambalaya fundraiser to benefit Sergeant Caleb Eisworth, who was injured in a crash that officials say was an intentional targeting.

The fundraiser took place at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters at 9000 Airline Highway starting at 9 a.m. Jambalaya lunches were served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the BRPD said it was out of jambalaya in less than an hour.

Eisworth is listed to be in critical condition but is reportedly showing signs of improvement.

Gad Black allegedly struck Sgt. Caleb Eisworth along Joor Road on Monday, critically injuring the officer. Arrest records indicate that Black had a "deep-rooted hatred" of law enforcement. His family has since issued a statement apologizing to Eisworth's family and asking for peace and clarity.