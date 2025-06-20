Fundraiser set up for critically injured BRPD motorcycle officer struck along Joor Road

BATON ROUGE — A fundraiser has been set up for the Baton Rouge Police officer who was injured earlier this week after being struck on his motorcycle.

Sgt. Caleb Eisworth was struck on Monday by a truck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Gad Black, 41, was arrested following Eisworth's crash. The suspect had a "deep-rooted hatred for law enforcement." Black was charged with attempted second-degree murder, hate crime and fleeing from a police officer.

In the days since Eisworth's family and colleagues have thanked the community for an outpouring of support for the BRPD officer. The latest update from Eisworth's family said that he was showing signs of improvement.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Union, donations can be made to Eisworth's family as he continues his recovery. Donations can be made through the law enforcement advocacy group Behind the Line.

Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 2490, Denham Springs, Louisiana 70727. Electronic donations can be made via Paypal and CashApp through the username $BehindtheLine. The organizers ask that any donation include "Sgt. Eisworth" in the memo or note section.

On Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police Union sold jambalaya plate lunches to raise money for Eisworth's family. The union also held a blood drive.